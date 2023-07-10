Samira Rafaela is running for D66’s candidate for the European Parliament elections in June next year, she announced on Sunday at a D66 drink. The MEP will compete against D66 MP Salima Belhaj, who put herself forward two months ago. The winner succeeds the purified Sophie in ‘t Veld, who made a sensitive switch to Volt last month.

Rafaela, 34, has been a member of the European Parliament on behalf of D66 since 2019. In a statement she writes that she had “grown enormously” during that time. Last month she already took over the delegation leadership from In ‘t Veld. As party leader, Rafaela wants to get rid of “the taboo on the EU’s own resources, in other words: introducing European tax”. That idea has been the subject of debate for decades, but has never been embraced by all Member States.

The question is to what extent Rafaela, accused of, among other things, abuse of power and bullying, fits within the profile that D66 has drawn up for In ‘t Veld’s successor. Various integrity issues involving prominent party officials mean that the candidate must be able to discuss more than just political competence. For example, the new party leader must, among other things, be able to create a ‘team spirit’ ‘in a safe working environment’.

In Rafaela’s favour, she successfully appealed against the warning the D66 board gave her last year — although it has not since been withdrawn. The investigation into Rafaela’s misconduct was “carelessly” according to the dispute committee of the party. In that investigation, the internal Integrity Investigations Committee upheld the complaints of three former employees against Rafaela about abuse of power, bullying, intimidation and threats.