A possible debt for drug matters. That is one of the reasons being considered around the stabbing death of a man last Sunday morning in the Murcian neighborhood of La Fama. Although police sources assure that all the hypotheses of the investigation remain open and that no person has been arrested for the moment, other sources linked to the case indicate that both the victim and the attacker knew each other and were found in one of the smoking rooms that there are in the area of ​​the blocks.

At one point, both began to argue and the man, of North African origin and a drug addict, who regularly frequents the area, ended up stabbed to death and lying on the ground on Calle Santa Rita, in front of block 3. Several neighbors who were walking on At seven in the morning on that avenue, they saw the victim in the middle of a large pool of blood and unconscious and they called the emergency services.

Agents of the National Police and the Local Police, as well as an ambulance with health personnel, came to the place. However, despite the efforts and resuscitation attempts of the medical services, nothing could be done to save his life and the man died.

The deceased, a man of North African origin, could not be identified, since he did not carry any identification. The corpse was transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine of Murcia, where forensics will perform an autopsy. The body presented numerous stab wounds, one of them in the heart, which could have been fatal.

The National Police has not provided details about what happened and continues to investigate the event to clarify what happened and arrest the perpetrator of the homicide, the second of similar characteristics that occurred this year in the Region after the fatal stabbing of a man in a laundry room last month. of cars of Lorca.