Several Civil Guard agents cordon off the area of ​​the event in Carballo (La Coruña)

Sources close to the investigation indicate that the hypothesis suggests that it may be a drug-related matter.

12/04/2024



Updated at 10:49 p.m.





A man died this Wednesday after being injured with a firearm in the Castro de Carballo bar (La Coruña) and the security forces are looking for two suspects who fled the scene on scooters, as sources close to the investigation have informed Europa Press.

As sources close to the investigation have informed Europa Press, The event took place at 8:10 p.m. this Wednesday in this hospitality establishment located on Río Anllóns street in the capital of Bergantiños.

Sources have told Europa Press that two men dressed in black arrived at the point on a scooter, They entered the bar and shot the man with a firearm..

He went to the place the Civil Guard, the Local Police and the health services, that certified the man’s death. Law enforcement cordoned off the area, where the event aroused great expectation.









Sources close to the investigation have indicated that the hypotheses suggest that it may be a drug related matter. The place was frequented by Latin American immigrants.