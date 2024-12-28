Last Thursday, December 26, Ernest of Hanover and his girlfriend, Claudia Stilianopolus, daughter of Pitita Ridruejo, went to the Le Bistroman Atelier restaurant in Madrid. It was not the first time they visited the establishment, one of the best rated by lovers of French food. Recommended by the Michelin guides and earning up to three Repsol soles, the aristocrat and his girlfriend chose for the third time this emblematic place where the treatment provided is always friendly, elegant, discreet and which has welcomed countless celebs national and international. Stars of the ‘famosphere’, but also anonymous diners, who praise the cuisine but also the human quality of the wait staff.

However, what seemed like a peaceful night turned into a real hell. That’s how the chef tells it, at least. Stephane del Rio: “Well, it turns out that for the third time a European aristocrat, a regular on the covers of the tabloid press and with a world-known alcoholism problem, comes to eat. He breaks glasses, throws them at the waiters, insults the staff and other customers, shouts, attacks to Samur’s health personnel who come to treat him because of a choking problem and he falls down from drunkenness. Samur’s three visits are the last. When I tell the woman that if they behave like that, “Next time I will notify the police, the well-being of my staff and my clients comes before selling expensive wines, he gets angry and gives me a bad review (lying about what happened of course) on Tripadvisor.”

The chef refers to a complaint written by Claudia S. on a platform that allows the service provided to be assessed and in which she relates a completely different version than that expressed by the prestigious chef. In his speech, Pitita Ridruejo’s daughter He refers to humiliating treatment by those responsible for the aforementioned restaurant, stating that, far from being intoxicated, his companion suffered a drop in blood sugar that led to a subsequent choking, from which he recovered thanks to his medical knowledge: “I ate with a diabetic friend He had a sugar fall and lost consciousness after choking. I did the Heimlich maneuver and he recovered and left on foot when he recovered. The owner called telling me not to come back, since the first time. When we went he broke a glass and the second time we went he was rude (they brought him the food when we were all already finishing…).

20 minutes has contacted both parties, but Claudia has declined, for the moment, to make public statements regarding what happened. For his part, Stéphane clarifies that “I am dedicated to restoration and I only ask that comments not be made on platforms like that that seek discredit. We did not lose our temper at any time. What’s more, we were the ones who called Samur so that they could save him. The only thing I told his companion was that I was not going to tolerate all this and that next time I would call the police. Calm but with some fear of reprisals, the renowned chef warns that he was not looking for any more impact than to protect his team and a name that has cost him a lot of work and dedication.

It should be remembered that this type of behavior by Ernest of Hanover is not new. There are many scandals that haunt the former Carolina de Monaco player: from his attempts to attack journalists and reporters, to truly controversial attitudes in other entertainment venues and restaurants, such as the night in which he had aa heated argument with a friend of his girlfriend on a terrace that ended with Claudia trying to temper an unacceptable situation.