Tonalá, Jalisco.- With a molcajete and a knife, a man killed his partner inside a home tonaláJalisco.

It was on Camino de Levante street inside the Subdivision Senderos de Santiago where neighbors heard the couple’s discussion.

The same neighbors explained that the couple’s fights were frequent, which according to the alleged femicideThey had been dating for three months.

Security elements ensured for the communication medium N+ that received the report from the victim.

Upon arriving at the site, the uniformed officers entered the site where the 59-year-old alleged murderer was located.

The elements cornered him and the man tried to kill himself but the police prevented him and later arrested him.

Municipal paramedics confirmed that the woman was already without vital signs with various knife wounds and a stone from a molcajete.

The man claimed to be under the influence of a drug, however, that information was allegedly ruled out.

He was transferred to the relevant authorities. Since the beginning of this year, nine women have already been murdered in Jalisco.