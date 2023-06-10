What to do if you come across one unusual creature found in the home garden? It’s done like this person did who, in addition to keeping an eye on what looked like a children’s toy, started asking on social media if anyone knew what it was. Then when she understood what has become that little animal, after its natural transformation, was left speechless, like all the web users who came across its photos.

Lahiru Perera one day he posted in the Facebook group Weird, Fantastic and Odd Things a photo of a small colorful creature found in his garden. She couldn’t believe her eyes in front of that thing with tiny wings, yellow and pink.

Only later did he discover that it was one rosy maple moth, the smallest of the large silk moths. The find was made in eastern North America. They are characterized by their intense colouring.

Whoever photographed her couldn’t believe her eyes, finding herself in front of something exceptionally extraordinary. The moth slowly has filled his wingsturning into the most beautiful animal he had ever seen.

The wings began to grow more and more until they reached a final shape that was simply beautiful. A transformation that left everyone speechless. Not only those who have been faced with it from the screw. But also those who have seen some simply incredible photos.

Unusual creature found in the garden of the house: it is a rosy maple moth

The rosy maple moth (or Dryocampa rubicunda, if we want to use its scientific name) is an arthropod insect that belongs to the Saturnidae family and Dryocampa genus. It includes six species in all.

As an adult she is yellow and pink, but her colors can vary a lot. They are native to North America and southern Canada. They live in deciduous forests, especially where maples grow.