A man died this Monday after falling down a ravine in the Ourense municipality of O Carballiño. Displaced emergency services They couldn’t do anything to save his life.

As reported by 112, the accident occurred around 12:45 p.m. An individual reported that a man had fallen down a small ravine in Ponte Veiga and that rescue means would be necessary to access the victim.

112 then requested the intervention of the Galicia Health Emergency Service-061, the O Carballiño Fire Department, the Local Police, the Civil Guard and the O Carballiño Municipal Civil Protection Service. Once they arrived in the area, The media could only certify the death of the person.