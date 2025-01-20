

Real Betis is now open to a possible departure for Iker Losada in the January market. The closing of Antony’s contract further closes the doors to the 23-year-old Galician playmaker. His arrival in the summer market for 1.8 million from Racing de Ferrol after developing a good campaign in the Second Division was proposed as an option for the future and he joined the first team to give him a place but after the first round he has It has been proven that Manuel Pellegrini has used his services little and now an exit is being considered so that he can have minutes in another LaLiga EA Sports or LaLiga Hypermotion team.

The fact is that Losada has only played fifteen official matches for Betis in which he has completed 611 minutes. Ten from LaLiga, three from the Copa del Rey and two from the Conference preview. He was then not entered in the continental group stage.

Since the beginning of December, after a phase in which Pellegrini did give him opportunities due to the absences of Isco and Lo Celso, Losada has only played minutes in the Copa del Rey and his presence in LaLiga has disappeared, meaning both his agents and Betis are now open to a way out, as El Desmarque points out.

Several First Division clubs (Espanyol and Valencia, among them) have knocked on the doors of Losada and Betis asking about the conditions of a loan. With Isco, Lo Celso and Antony, Losada has superior competition, who has also not been able to displace other players such as Abde, Chimy Ávila or more recently Jesús Rodríguez. His departure would leave one more chip free after those released by Rui Silva and Rodri.