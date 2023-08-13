Sunday, August 13, 2023, 10:45



A man, whose age has not been revealed, died in the early hours of this Sunday after suffering a traffic accident in Torre Pacheco. As reported by the Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center, the man was run over on a road located at the exit of the aforementioned municipality and in the direction of La Palma.

A Civil Guard patrol and a Mobile Emergency Unit from the Emergency and Emergency Management 061 traveled to the scene. The professionals could not do anything for his life and could only certify the death.