Bild: UAF counteroffensive fails due to tactical miscalculations

The counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fails due to tactical miscalculations. Such a reason for the failures of Kyiv is given in a secret document of the Bundeswehr, which turned out at the disposal of Bild.

“The Ukrainian operational doctrine itself has a negative impact on the effectiveness of combat brigades, which are mainly trained in Germany. Their own units are sometimes divided into such small parts that, although each of them does something, there is no clear joint leadership of the battle, ”the material says.

At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lack maneuvering skills that would help achieve fire superiority. Another factor was called “indecisive arms deliveries” by Kyiv’s partners. In addition, the task of the Ukrainian military is complicated by the need to break through huge minefields and the superiority of Russian aircraft.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine itself, NATO was blamed for the failure of the counteroffensive. In an UNIAN material, the problem is that NATO doctrines take into account the conduct of combat with dominance in the air, but the RF Armed Forces have much stronger aircraft.