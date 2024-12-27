A 70-year-old man died this Friday as a result of a run over in the Cordoba municipality of Cabra by the driver of a car that has been arrested by the National Police after the event.

According to police sources, the events occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the Fernando Pallarés Avenuefor reasons that are now being investigated.

Agents from the National and Local Police have moved to the area, as well as health professionals from 061, who have only been able to confirm the death of the man.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle that caused the accident has been arrested and in the next few hours it will be made available to the judicial authority.