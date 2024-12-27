Pius Paschke was never a high flyer throughout his life, the opposite of Hannawald and Schmitt. But after a series of victories, he could become the first German since 2002 to win the Four Hills Tournament.

What to do now? It would be so nice for the German fans of ski jumping, for the inns, the hotels with the many people who work in the shadow of the Four Hills Tournament. If only this year 2002 would finally fade into history because another one could replace it. 2002 was the last victory by a German, Sven Hannawald. And it doesn’t necessarily have to be a victory on all four hills, it would be sufficient if it were a normal four-hills victory. Or not, Mr. Paschke?