The Abu Dhabi Court for Family, Civil and Administrative Claims decided to suspend the decision on a compensation claim in the amount of 150 thousand dirhams, which was filed by a man against a woman who accused her of beating him.

The court indicated that the papers were devoid of evidence of the penal judgment issued against the defendant.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against a woman, in which he asked to oblige her to pay him 150,000 dirhams in material and moral compensation, indicating that she beat him, and caused him injuries (which were shown by a medical report), and confirmed her conviction under a criminal ruling, while the defendant submitted a memorandum. Reply, requesting dismissal of the case. The plaintiff also submitted a rejoinder memorandum that included a folder of documents, and upon review by the court of the folder, it was found that it did not contain a certificate of the penal judgment’s payout.

In the reasons for its ruling, the court stated that, according to the decision in the Civil Procedure Code, the court orders to stop the case. The criminal case is that if the civil case is filed before the civil court, the decision on it must be stopped until a final judgment is issued in the criminal case filed before it is filed or during the course of it.

The court indicated that the plaintiff had instituted his case based on the fact that the defendant assaulted him, and a criminal judgment of conviction was issued against her, pointing out that what is proven from the papers is that the criminal judgment supported the plaintiff to condemn the defendant in her presence, and it was appealed and the appeal was rejected, and the papers were empty, This proves that this ruling is due after the legal period to appeal against it has passed, and the court decided to suspend the case pending submission of evidence of the penal ruling’s ruling, and postponed a decision on the expenses.