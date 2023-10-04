The National Police arrested a 33-year-old man as the perpetrator of various theft crimes in Alcantarilla. The arrested person took advantage of the carelessness of merchandise delivery people or in central businesses on the town’s Main Street, to steal their belongings, valuables or packages.

The complaint filed at police stations by a distributor of pharmaceutical products where he stated that vaccines valued at almost 1,000 euros had been stolen from inside his work van in just a few seconds when he was making a delivery to an establishment, gave rise to the opening of an investigation by National Police agents.

Thanks to the statements collected from various witnesses as well as the images of recordings collected, they narrowed the search to a man as a possible person responsible for this and other robberies with similar characteristics, where he took advantage of any moment of distraction of the victims.

The perpetrator of the theft had perfected this type of crime, turning it into his lifestyle, given the regularity and repetition with which he carried out this type of acts, making his presence a constant at times when the commercial activity of the delivery people is greater, when they usually make deliveries very quickly, trying to waste as little time as possible, due to the difficulty of parking and the rush to meet delivery deadlines as soon as possible.

The investigation also managed to identify him as the author of the theft of various belongings and personal objects of the workers at a construction site while they were on their rest period.

Finally, the National Police proceeded to arrest the man, who has numerous police records for the commission of thefts and other crimes, and he was brought to justice and his immediate imprisonment was ordered.