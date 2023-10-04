Last monday October 2nddate on which the student struggle of 1968brutally repressed by the government of Gustavo Díaz Ordaz, is also the date that Morena chose to establish itself as a political party.

So, On October 2, Morena turned 12 years old of his training as party-movement.

In this way, it is a good time to remember because, in such a short time, Brunette has managed to initiate the transformation of Mexico, with our leader as President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Firstly, it is because of the closeness to the people, that is, our political party is also a social movement that is carried out at ground level, house by house, to achieve a Revolution of Consciousness.

Likewise, it is a movement that has its origin in the struggles of the people themselves for equality and resounding rejection of classism, racism and discrimination.

Also, Brunette Its objective is to abandon neoliberalism to create, in unity with the people, a true Welfare state where no one is left behind and no one is left out.

All this explains the growth and triumph of Brunette In these 12 years, its origin is the struggles of the people, especially the most unprotected who, due to years of neoliberal visions, who only think about profits, were forgotten.

Now, facing 2024, Brunette It continues to strengthen due to the results that have been achieved, above all, in terms of social policy, since the progress that very important groups of the population have had from our president’s vision of social justice is undeniable.

There are many examples, such as older adults, girls, boys, adolescents and young people with scholarships to study, fishermen, indigenous people, people from the countryside and cities who know that in every Mexican home there is at least one person who receives one of the social programs.

So, Brunettewith Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum Pardoas national coordinator for the defense of 4Tis preparing to build continuity with change and strengthen the transformation that has been brewing from the people of Mexico for national sovereignty on all fronts, food, energy, but, above all, for the construction of a community where all and we all have a place in the construction of a Welfare State.

The progress towards progress with justice is undoubted and to achieve well-being for all we must advance in the Revolution of Consciousness to be able to transform, from legality and peace, the legal scaffolding that the right created to enrich a few over the rights of the majority.

Thus, 12 years after its birth as a party-movement, Brunette It does what it has done since its inception, trusting the people to build a Mexico of equality and progress with justice for all.

