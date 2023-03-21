Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun and Franziska Schwarz

Beijing calls on the criminal court to deal fairly with Putin. At the meeting between Xi and Putin, Ukraine hopes China will influence it. News ticker for the state visit.

Xi in Moscow arrived: China emphasizes cooperation with Putin

in arrived: China emphasizes cooperation with Putin Meet in Moscow : Vladimir Putin receives Xi Jinping.

in : Vladimir Putin receives Xi Jinping. state visit from three days length: Discussions also about the Ukraine war.

from length: Discussions also about the Ukraine war. After arrest warrant against Putin: Is Russia kneeling in front of China?

Update from March 20, 7:50 p.m.: During his visit to Moscow, Xi Jinping demonstratively hoped for Vladimir Putin’s election victory in 2024 – and praised the Russian President’s policies. “I know that next year there will be a presidential election in your country. Thanks to your strong leadership, Russia has made significant strides in achieving success and prospering the country in recent years. I am sure that the Russian people will support you in your good intentions,” Xi said, according to the Russian translation.

Putin has not yet declared his candidacy for 2024 – he did not respond to Xi’s words. The Kremlin later denied that Xi was saying that Putin was running for election. “Chairman Xi did not say that Putin will participate in the election. Chairman Xi has expressed the belief that Russians support Putin, and here one can only share his belief,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin (right) at their meeting in the Kremlin on Monday. © IMAGO/Sergei Karpukhin

Putin receives Xi: US warns of China’s Ukraine peace plans

Update from March 20, 7:45 p.m.: The USA has again shown itself to be highly skeptical about Beijing’s peace proposals in the Ukraine war. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told journalists in Washington that there could be no ceasefire without Russian troops withdrawing from Ukraine. Anything else would be a “delay tactic” that would allow Putin to regroup his troops and then restart the war at a convenient time.

“The world should not be fooled by a tactical move by Russia, backed by China or any other country, to freeze the war on its terms,” ​​Blinken warned. Calling for a ceasefire that does not envisage Russian troop withdrawal cements Russian conquests: “This is not constructive diplomacy.”

Update from March 20 at 4:38 p.m.: Ukraine expects China to use its influence over Russia to end its war of aggression against Ukraine. This comes from a statement by Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko Ukrinform present. “Ukraine is closely following the Chinese President’s visit to Russia. We expect Beijing to persuade Moscow to end its war of aggression against Ukraine,” said Nikolenko. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius also hopes that Xi’s visit will increase the pressure on Putin to negotiate.

Xi in Moscow: Russia and Beijing emphasize common ground and ‘partnership’

Update from March 20, 3:50 p.m.: Russian President Vladimir Putin, while meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, highlighted the similarities between Russia and China. Moscow and Beijing have “many common tasks and goals,” Putin said at a meeting between the two heads of state in the Kremlin on Monday. Putin described the Chinese President’s first foreign trip to Russia in his new term as “symbolic”.

For his part, Xi paid tribute to his country’s “close ties” with Russia. “We are partners in a comprehensive strategic cooperation,” said the Chinese head of state, according to Russian state television.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) receives China’s head of state Xi Jinping in the Kremlin. © Sergei Karpukhin/imago-images

Xi in Moscow: China calls for “impartial” dealings with Putin after arrest warrant

Update from March 20, 2:11 p.m.: China has urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to take a fair stance on Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Foreign Ministry in Beijing was reacting to the arrest warrant issued against Putin by the Criminal Court last week. Beijing also called for avoiding double standards and respecting the immunity of heads of state. The court should maintain “an objective and impartial attitude,” it said.

Xi in Moscow: Ukraine again calls for Russia to withdraw troops

Update from March 20, 1:29 p.m: Xi is scheduled to meet Putin in Moscow at 1:30 p.m. (local time). He reports that Kyiv Independent now and emphasizes in his assessment that Moscow also hopes at the meeting to soon receive weapons and “high-tech equipment” from China.

Update from March 20, 2023 at 12:36 p.m.: On the occasion of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Moscow, Ukraine once again called on Russia to withdraw troops from its country. The “first and most important clause of a formula for the successful implementation of the ‘Chinese peace plan'” is “the surrender or withdrawal of the occupying Russian forces from Ukrainian territory,” Secretary of Ukraine’s Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov told the online service on Monday Twitter. Only in this way can the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine be restored.

Xi in Moscow: China emphasizes willingness to cooperate with Putin

Update from March 20, 2023 at 12:00 p.m.: After arriving in Moscow, Xi stressed his willingness to work with Russian President Vladimir Putin to “protect the international order”. That’s loud CNN from a published statement. “I look forward to having an in-depth exchange of views with President Putin on bilateral relations and important international and regional issues of common concern during the visit,” the statement said, which was released during Xi’s arrival in Moscow.

Xi landed in Moscow: Kremlin promises ‘first-hand’ insight into Ukraine

Update from March 20, 2023 at 11:30 am: Chinese leader Xi Jinping has arrived in Moscow for a three-day state visit to Russia. The state news agency Ria Novosti published pictures of his plane after landing at Moscow’s Vnukovo government airport on Monday. During his visit to Moscow, Xi Jinping will also “inevitably” talk to President Vladimir Putin about a possible peace plan in Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Monday. “Of course, comprehensive explanations will be given by President Putin so that President Xi Jinping can get a first-hand overview of the current situation from the Russian side,” quoted CNN Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The meeting with Putin is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.

Xi arrives in Moscow – China apparently not interested in a quick end to the war

Update from March 20, 2023 at 10:50 am: Xi’s visit to Moscow again raises questions about China’s role in the Ukraine war. For Carlo Masala, political scientist at the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences at the University of the Federal Armed Forces in Munich, one thing is clear: “China has no interest in a quick end to the war,” he explained World-Interview. According to Masala, the ongoing war is to China’s advantage because the US will be tied to Europe to help Ukraine in the conflict. That bond could at least delay US attempts to thwart China’s rise to world power status, Masala said.

Xi visits Moscow – Putin thanks guest from China for “balanced stance”

First report from March 20, 2023 at 08:41: Moscow/Beijing – None other than China’s head of state is now doing the honors in Moscow: Xi Jinping has chosen Russia as the destination for his first trip abroad since the beginning of his third term in office. According to Xi, he hopes for a breakthrough in the Ukraine conflict. But his country also wants to play a bigger role on the international stage.

Putin meets Xi: Kremlin chief meets China’s head of state

Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive Xi Jinping this Monday (March 20) for a three-day state visit to Moscow. Putin and Xi have met about 40 times over the years. Earlier, Putin underlined the importance of bilateral Russian-Chinese relations. They have never been as close as they are now, Putin wrote in an article for the newspaper Renmin Ribao (People’s Daily) and thanked “China for its balanced position on the events in Ukraine”.

Xi, in turn, wrote an article for the Russian government newspaper Rossiskaya Gazeta. Among other things, this stated that the “reasonable concerns of all states in the field of security” must be taken into account.

Putin meets Xi: China presents peace plan for Ukraine war?

The AFP news agency reports rumors that Xi recently spoke on the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In the West, this fuels hopes that Xi could now influence Putin to stop the bloody invasion of Ukraine. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said ahead of the meeting that China will “play a constructive role in promoting peace talks.”

Putin meets Xi: ‘kneel’ to China after arrest warrant?

The guest from Beijing comes in handy for Putin because he can show that he is not internationally isolated. Observers are therefore also talking about Russia’s “kneeling” in front of China. It is the first visit since an arrest warrant was issued against Putin for war crimes in Ukraine.

In February, China published a twelve-point position paper in which the country called for dialogue on the Ukraine conflict. Beijing has also touted its Global Security Initiative (GSI), which aims to “promote lasting peace and development.” Both papers have been criticized in the West for their lack of practical solutions. (dpa/AFP/frs)