Many of us like that our lips look big and full and for this we use hyaluronic acid or lipsticks with a volume effect. Two perfect ingredients but we are here to explain to you what there is other alternatives using makeup products.

To get to know them we have all spoken with the professional makeup artist Nika Ambrozicwho has given us her tricks to get thicker lips by applying various techniques that combine colors and textures.

Nika Ambrozic instructs us by explaining that “the Lips have two edges: the internal one, which marks the transition between the color of the lip and that of the skin, and the external one, which defines its three-dimensional shape. To maximize the effect and get the lips appear more voluminous, our guide when applying makeup should be the outer edgenot the color of the lip.”

Furthermore, Ambrozic points out that “the makeup is an art of millimeters “It is highly recommended to use a lip brush or lip liner, which will allow you to make these small adjustments more accurately.”

The importance of Cupid’s bow

The makeup artist tells us about two situations when we talk about Cupid’s bow: “those who don’t have it very well defined, a trick to thickening the lips is rounding this area to give it more prominence, softening the lines. On the other hand, for those who have a more pronounced Cupid’s bow, highlighting this feature can be an excellent option. One trick to do this is to apply a touch of highlighter right in this area “Not only does it enhance its natural shape, but it also provides luminosity and a three-dimensional effect that makes the lips look more defined and attractive.”

Play with colors to show off thicker lips

Lighter lipstick with darker lip liner. Spotlight by Launchmetrics

So far Nika Ambrozic has talked to us about how to play with the shape of our lips and now she is going to explain her tricks to get thicker lips playing with colors and textures.

First of all: “Use a lighter lipstick in combination with a darker eyeliner “It allows you to create a gradient effect and a more voluminous lip: the center of the lips looks lighter, while the edge and corners take on a darker tone.”

However, when it comes to playing with textures, the makeup artist tells us: “if a matte edge you complement it with a touch of shine in the center will also help make the lips look fuller and more attractive.

The shadow of the lower lip

Finally, Nika Ambrozic gives us her latest trick to show off voluminous lips thanks to makeup and “it consists of simulate a shadow under the lower lip. This can be achieved by using a grayish eyebrow pencil applied lightly to the central part of the lower edge. “This technique creates a depth effect that makes lips appear fuller and more defined.”





