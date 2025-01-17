He Betis Deportivo received Raúl’s Castilla this Friday at the Luis del Sol sports city. A duel with which Arzu’s team intended to return to the path of victory after a very negative streak of results. And the verdiblancos have only managed one victory in the last six gamesseven with this one, and they remain in the high positions of the classification thanks to the great first round they signed. Against Castilla, Betis Deportivo intended to return to that version, but they jumped onto the pitch somewhat asleep and the meringues took the bull by the horns from the first minute.

So much so, that the first visitor goal came to the five minutes from the start.Victor Muñoz He easily got rid of the green and white defense to stand up to Guilherme, who hesitated when he came out one-on-one. Betis tried to counterattack early, but Raúl González Blanco’s men stopped any dangerous approach. The first quarter of an hour had not passed when Castilla had a Gonzalo’s double chance to extend distances on the scoreboard. The Primera RFEF top scorer tried it from the front and shortly after he had another even clearer one, dribbling past Guilherme, but the shot was too steep and hit the side of the net.

It was almost surprising Carlos Reinawho threw the ball from outside the area over the goalkeeper and narrowly missed the goal. It seemed that Betis was going to wake up, but the second came against them. The first 20 minutes had passed when, after a very poorly defended play, the ball fell at Gonzalo’s feet and sent it into the back of the goal. The third time was the charm.

The last minutes of the first half were for Arzu’s team, which got a little deeper into the rival area and tried to surprise Piñeiro. The clearest one for Betis was the poisoned left-footed shot from Souleymane. The player ran around the area and shot hard, although it went wide. The game went to half-time with the locals a little more energized, but far from being able to come back.









At the restart, the script continued to be similar to that of the first half, despite the fact that Arzu moved some pieces to try to revitalize his team. Castilla was not in any trouble, while the Verdiblancos were not able to take control of the game. Very thick in the transitions, the duel finally broke down when, in the 52nd minute, Víctor Muñoz scored his second goal of the night. The player easily overcame the Green and White centre-backs and sealed the match. The matter became even more complicated for Betis Deportivo after the Mendy’s self-expulsionwho stepped on the author of the visiting double when he was on the ground.

With one less, Betis did not collapse, but continued trying to close the gap. Something he managed to do Marcos Fernández from a penalty in the 76th minute. The referee whistled the maximum penalty after Jacobo knocked down the Betic number 9 inside the area. The green and white tried until the end and in stoppage time Marcos once again had the opportunity in his boots, but time was short and the distance was too much.

Technical sheet

BETIS SPORTS: Guilherme; Ortiz, Rudy, Guirao, Mendy; Pleguezuelo (m.46, Elyad Zidane), Barea (m.46 Marcos F.), Dani Pérez, Reina (m.85, Usse Diao), Souleymane (m.70, Fersura) and Marciano (m.59, Oreiro) .

CASTILE: Pineiro; Enriquez (m.66, Valdepeñas), Rivas, Ramón, Ribes, Jiménez; García, Andrés, M. Ángel (d. 66, Antonio David), Fortuny and Víctor Muñoz.

GOALS: 0-1. m.05: Víctor Muñoz, 0-2. m.20: Gonzalo, 0-3. m.52: Víctor Muñoz, 1-3. m.76: Marcos Fernández (p.).

REFEREE: Conejero Sánchez (Extremadura Committee). He sent off the local player Nobel Mendy in the 57th minute. He yellow-carded the locals Dani Pérez, Elyad and Marcos Fernández; and the visitors Jacobo and Antonio David.