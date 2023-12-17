Salah Mohsen will miss the match due to his exclusion from Al-Ahly’s list in the Club World Cup by decision of Kohler, and Frenchman Anthony Modest will be absent due to suspension after he was sent off during Al-Ahly’s match against Al-Ittihad Jeddah in the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup.

On the other hand, there are doubts about Mahmoud Kahraba’s participation in the next match against Fluminense due to the injury he suffered during the match with Al-Ittihad, which is a strain in the posterior muscle.

Egyptian media reported that Kahraba underwent an intensive rehabilitation program in the past hours, but the player did not participate in any team training just 24 hours before facing the Brazilian team.

In the coming hours, Koller will receive a medical report during which Kahraba’s final position regarding the Fluminense match will be decided.