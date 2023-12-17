Filippo Turetta's first birthday in prison and he will soon be able to see his parents for a second time

He is locked up in the prison of Verona, Filippo Turetta and next December 18th, he is preparing to celebrate his 22nd birthday. The same age that her ex-girlfriend Giulia Cecchettin was when she lost her life at the hands of her boyfriend.

Very soon he will also be able to see his parents again, Elizabeth and Nicholas. Their first meeting, scheduled for November 30, was canceled because the two said they wouldn't be there ready to see it.

They later chose to see him one morning Sunday of December and it is right here that they all burst into tears. Filippo seeing them, it was said lifted upbecause he knows he is not alone.

The 22-year-old, sources close to him say, is Well. He finds himself locked up in the infirmary department, with 20 other inmates. Next to him there is an older man, who keeps him under control, to prevent him from committing extreme gestures.

On December 18th, he will have his first birthday in the prison. Last year, she spent it together with her girlfriend, but in a few months the situation is crashed. When she decided to leave him, he never did accepted his decision.

At the moment they say Filippo is fine. Soon he will have a second meeting with parents. He has books available and also has the possibility of playing games play station.

The crime of which Filippo Turetta is accused

Torreglia's boyfriend, after having put an end to the life of his ex-girlfriend Giulia Cecchettin, is escaped and German police officers stopped him on the highway, near Leipzig. He was on the emergency lane and was left without gas.

The girl lost her life due to the approximately 20 slashes that Filippo inflicted on her, one on the left side of the neck, this is what emerged from the autopsy. Shortly thereafter she hid her body in a wooded area located near the Barcis lake.

From that moment the young man lost his tracks, until his arrest in Germany. In these hours, yours has also arrived in Italy carwhich will have to be analyzed to reconstruct further details of the crime.