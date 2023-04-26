Sudanese clubs took advantage of the ongoing truce between the two parties to the conflict and the decline in clashes, to help evacuate foreign coaches and players to their countries, or through an intermediary country, similar to what happened in the Sudanese Al-Merreikh team.

And he arrived in the Egyptian city of Aswan, on Tuesday, the coaching staff of the Al-Merreikh club, led by Brazilian Heron Ricardo and his assistant staff, in addition to 6 players headed by “Alex da Silva, Paulo Sergio, and Matthews Cotillo”, using the team’s bus via the land road between Sudan and Egypt.

The Sudanese club Al-Hilal also announced the evacuation of the technical staff of the team, led by Congolese Florent Ibenge, to France to preserve the safety of its members, given that all members of the staff hold French passports, as part of France’s evacuation of its nationals in the country.

Mysterious fate

The clashes that broke out in the middle of this month led to the cessation of the Sudanese league championship, and the fate of completing the current season has become unknown until now, amid expectations that the Football Association will take a decision to cancel the competitions this year due to the current conditions and damage to the infrastructure.

The Sudanese referee, “Muhammad Abu Zaid,” was among the victims of the bloody clashes that broke out between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, after he died of a gunshot wound.

Regarding the repercussions of the current conflict on Sudanese football, Sudanese sports critic Nuri Habib said, in statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that the sports side was severely affected by the current situation, without close prospects for a solution, adding that the fighting caused:

The suspension of the Premier League, in addition to the danger of withdrawal, which threatens the Al-Hilal team participating in the Arab Championship.

Foreign embassies evacuated a large number of technical staff and professional players, and the evacuation continues for another group of players.

The local technical staff, like all Sudanese citizens, are staying at home, waiting for this war to end.

The coaching staff of the Sudanese national team, led by Moroccan coach Badou El Zaki, left Khartoum a day before the clashes.

Certainly, even if the clashes stop, the matter will have repercussions during the next stage, as we need some time for things to return to normal, in addition to the return of the foreigners who left to their country.

Tournament position

Al-Hilal team is at the top of the Sudanese league competitions this season, with 50 points, ahead of its rivals, Al-Merreikh, who is in second place with 48 points.

Both teams were scheduled to play 15 matches in the coming weeks, to decide the league championship by facing them on May 29.

However, analysts indicated the intention of the Sudanese Football Association to take a decision to suspend sports activity indefinitely, and possibly cancel the 28th edition of the competition.

In a related context, the Sudanese club Al-Hilal is facing a dilemma regarding the completion of its career in the King Salman Championship for Arab Clubs.

The blue team is scheduled to play its match against Tunisian Sfaxien in the second stage of the tournament, in May and June, especially after its exit from the CAF Champions League group stage.