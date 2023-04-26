Video | The toy company Mattel released a Barbie with Down syndrome

The toy manufacturer Mattel has brought many kinds of Barbie dolls to the market in the past, as over the years it has garnered a lot of criticism for its one-sided dolls.

American the toy manufacturer Mattel has released for the first time a Barbie doll with Down syndrome. Mattel announced about it on Tuesday.

“Our goal is to give all children the opportunity to see themselves in a Barbie doll and at the same time encourage children to play with dolls that don’t look like themselves. It [leikki] can teach understanding and empathy, VP of Mattel Lisa McKnight says in the announcement.

The Barbie released on Tuesday has white skin and long, blonde hair. Mattel says it designed Barbie together with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) and a medical professional. The organization offers support and education about Down syndrome.

With the organization, Barbie was designed, for example, so that it is slightly shorter than other dolls. It also has a rounder face and smaller ears. The doll is wearing a yellow and blue dress with a butterfly pattern. The butterfly is the international symbol of Down syndrome.

In the advertising campaign, the doll was presented by the French politician and writer Éléonore Laloux, who has Down syndrome.

Jewelry phrases are naturally above all marketing. A toy company releases new dolls because it wants to sell more toys. The new Barbie will go on sale during the summer and autumn.

At the same time, a hugely popular and iconic toy is not treated like many other toys: much more is demanded of it. The first Barbie doll was introduced to the market in 1959, and since then the doll has attracted criticism for, among other things, its skinny nature. The most common subject of criticism is that Barbie gives children, and especially girls, an unrealistic image of a woman’s body.

Especially in the 2000s, Mattel has introduced a line of dolls to the market that look more diverse than the toys of the past. For example, in 2019 Mattel released a series of Barbies that are gender neutral. Nowadays, on Mattel’s website you can find, for example, a curvy Barbie, as well as dolls representing different cultures and ethnicities.