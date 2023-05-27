The new generations assume irreverent attitudes, strong hand is missing from the bosom of the homethat’s where it all starts.

Benito Juarez Garcia was a zapotec indianborn in the town of San Pablo Guelatao state oaxacasheep herder and raised by a brother of his father Marcelino Juárez López.

His restlessness and desire to excel forced him to study until you achieve the lawyer degreeand eventually become Republic President for various periods, from 1858 to 1872, creator of the reform laws and of the phrase: “Among men as among nations, respect for the rights of others is peace.”

pitted big challenges in his mandate, since from the beginning he lived the fight against invasion from the French, who wanted to take over our country at all costs, forcing him to flee Mexico City towards San Luis Potosí, Paso del Norte and Veracruz.

kept excellent friendship with the governor of veracruz from that time, Manuel Gutiérrez, who offered him his house as a refuge where he stayed for three years, and from there he exercised his role as President of the Republic.

Juárez had just settled in the governor’s house, when a young servant lady received the instruction to take care of him, but she did not know him.

Very early the next morning, the maid knocked on the door of Benito Juárez’s bedroom. “Do you need something?” -asked-. “Yes,” answered Juárez, “put warm water in the bathtub, I don’t like it too cold or too hot.”

“You do it, crack-legged Indian,” replied the maid, and she left enraged. Juárez remained silent, after a while he went down to the dining room where the governor and his family were already waiting for him for breakfast: “Good morning, Mr. President,” they chorused.

The maid just choked and fainted. What a hard blow!

It may interest you: