With the end of May and the arrival of the Summer Game Fest we expect to see many trailers of the most anticipated games of 2023 and 2024 and among these could also be those of various silent Hill. According to the known Dusk Golem leakerIndeed, the trailers for Silent Hill 2 Remake, Silent Hill Townfall and Silent Hill Ascension would be arriving soon, probably even before June.

Dusk Golem claimed to have seen three trailers for the projects just mentioned. He also said that Silent Hill 2 Remake has great art direction, that Silent Hill Townfall looks very interesting and that Silent Hill Ascension looks great visually. Also, he claims that he doesn’t know whether Silent Hill The Short Message (which was previously codenamed Sakura) has been canceled or not.

Obviously it is always and only a question leak, not of official information. As always, Dusk Golem may be telling the truth, but Konami could change plans at the last minute.

We remember that Silent Hill 2 Remake is, of course, the remake of the second chapter of the saga. It will arrive for PS5 and PC and offers completely recreated graphics and some minor changes. Silent Hill Townfall instead it is an “indie” caliber project published by Annapurna Interactive and developed by No Code (Observation).

Silent Hill AscensionFinally, it is not a video game, but a story-driven interactive streaming project. It seems that players will be able to make choices to evolve the story.

Tell us, which games interest you the most? Remember that Silent Hill f. is also in development.