Friday, September 8, 2023
A magnitude 6.6 earthquake shakes the waters north of New Zealand

September 8, 2023
A magnitude 6.6 earthquake shakes the waters north of New Zealand

The closest towns to the epicenter are Hicks Bay and the city of Whakatane.

A 6.6 magnitude earthquake shook the waters south of the Kermadec islands on Fridaya New Zealand archipelago in the Pacific Ocean, with no damage or casualties reported by the authorities so far.

The United States Geological Survey, which records seismic activity around the world, indicated that the earthquake occurred at 9:09 p.m. local time (9:09 GMT) and its epicenter was located at 89 kilometers deep.

(You can read: Strong tremor in Colombia: the epicenter of the earthquake was in Santander).

The closest towns to the epicenter of the tremor are the bay of Hick’s Baylocated about 583 kilometers from the quake, and the city of wakatane671 kilometers.

The Kermadec Islands, which lie between New Zealand and Tonga, north of the main New Zealand islands, are unpopulated, except for the staff at the permanent base on Raoul Island, which has a weather and radio station.

New Zealand’sIt sits on the fault line between the Pacific and Oceanian tectonic plates. and registers about 14,000 earthquakes each year, of which between 100 and 150 are powerful enough to be perceived.

EFE

