From: Patrick Mayer, Sandra Sporer

Cavers from the USA: Mark Dickey.

The American suffered a stomach hemorrhage while exploring a cave in Turkey. An international rescue mission is in full swing.

Mersin – An impressive rescue operation is currently taking place in southern Turkey: A seriously ill speleologist from the USA is being rescued from a cave in a risky salvage operation, as reported by the news channel NBC.

US caver gets stomach hemorrhage in Turkey’s Morca Cave

According to the broadcaster, on Wednesday and Thursday (September 6 and 7) an international rescue team tried to rescue 40-year-old Marc Dickey from the Morca sinkhole, an extremely deep cave in the south of the country. According to reports, the American suffered a stomach hemorrhage during his expedition into the depths of the Turkish cave. Recovering it is an extraordinarily difficult task.

With a depth of 1276 meters, the Morca Sinkhole is the third largest cave in Turkey – including ledges and other obstacles. As of Thursday afternoon (5 p.m.), no final all-clear could be given for the American speleologist, who originally comes from Croton-on-Hudson near New York.

The cave is located in the extensive hinterland of the Turkish Riviera, embedded in the Taşeli Plateau, a heavily karstified plateau behind the south coast between the metropolises of Mersin (with around 1.05 million inhabitants) in the east and Alanya (with around 360,000 inhabitants) in the west.

150 helpers from Italy, Croatia, Bulgaria and Hungary, among others, were involved in the rescue in Turkey

The positive thing is that the rescuers have apparently reached Dickey. According to NBC News, he can walk with the support of other people. The bleeding has also stopped and his condition is stable, the report said. However, a stretcher is still missing on site to transport the injured man safely out of the cave. The Turkish Caving Association said: “Logistically and technically, the operation is one of the largest cave rescues in the world, involving 150 rescuers.”

The Turkish rescue workers are supported by researchers from Italy, Bulgaria, Hungary and Croatia, among others, who are helping to secure the casualty. The Taşeli Plateau, which forms a continuous karst belt between the central Anatolian plateau and the Mediterranean, is a frequent port of call for expeditions. With its hilly landscape, it is considered the largest karst area in Turkey. Among other things, there are limestones from the Jurassic Cretaceous period, which are of course interesting for researchers.

US caver Mark Dickey is a cave rescuer himself

According to his Facebook account, Mark Dickey is a cave rescuer himself and even an instructor for the National Cave Rescue Commission (NCRC). He is also a member of the medical commission of the European Cave Rescue Association (ECRA). This expertise should definitely be an advantage for Dickey in his rescue. (pm)

