Jaguar Land Rover and BNP Paribas have entered into an exclusive partnership to provide financial services to all Jaguar Land Rover dealers and customers. The collaboration, according to a note released by the car manufacturer, will be fundamental for Jaguar Land Rover’s business in the modern luxury car market, which will be supported by BNP Paribas Personal Finance for financing, by Arval for rentals. and fleet management and by BNP Paribas Cardif for insurance products. With this agreement, Jaguar Land Rover will have the potential to provide a truly integrated range of services, capable of meeting all types of mobility financing needs.

“By early 2023, the ambition is to provide Jaguar Land Rover’s network of business partners and customers with a full range of financing solutions which, aligned with the mobility strategy of both partners, aims to expand and improve financing solutions through new and innovative services reserved for nine strategic markets across Europe“, Jaguar communicated.

Francois Dossa, Strategy and Sustainability Executive Director of Jaguar Land Rover, said: “We are proud to join forces with BNP Paribas. This partnership will create the conditions for further growth of our company and to write a new chapter in our history. As the transformation process continues through our corporate strategy Reimaginethe collaboration with BNP Paribas will allow us to offer competitive financing and mobility solutions in the main European markets, in order to create exclusive and customer-focused experiences“.

Thierry Laborde, Chief Operating Officer of BNP Paribas, said: “We are happy to start a strategic partnership with an iconic company in the automotive sector which places sustainability at the basis of all its activities, thanks to an ambitious strategy of electrification of all its cars. Our complementary areas of expertise will be a key asset to the success of this partnership. As an integrated group, BNP Paribas will be fully committed to bringing all its expertise to support Jaguar Land Rover Distributors and Customers in the nine selected strategic markets“.