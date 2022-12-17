The average price of a liter of gasoline sold at gas stations dropped from R$5.01 to R$4.94 in the week of December 11th to 17th – a drop of 1.4% compared to the previous week (Dec 4-10). Second Dice gives ANP (National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), released on Friday (Dec.16, 2022), the maximum value of fuel found at gas stations was R$7.69.

Diesel

The average price of S10 diesel, the most used in Brazil and which has a lower sulfur content, dropped 2.2% to R$6.48 from R$6.63. The average price of diesel went from R$ 6.53 to R$ 6.36 – a drop of 2.6%. The highest value found this week was R$ 7.95.

Hydrous ethanol

A liter of hydrous ethanol dropped from R$3.84 to R$3.82, which represents a decrease of 0.52%. The highest value found by the agency this week was R$ 6.45.

LPG

LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas), or cooking gas, fell 0.5%. From the 11th to the 17th of December, the 13-kilogram canister of the input cost, on average, R$ 109.43 against R$ 109.99. The highest value found by the agency this week was R$ 150.