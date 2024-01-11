A service to talk to avatars of deceased relatives, innovative anti-snoring pillows and an autonomous boat were some of the inventions awarded at the latest editions of CES, the largest consumer electronics fair in the world. Since 1976, the event's organizing association, the CTA, has awarded the most innovative devices on the planet every year. These are some of the most original devices and services recognized for their design, engineering and originality at the 2024 edition, which takes place this week in Las Vegas.

Any table is a charger

Leave your cell phone on the kitchen counter or dining room table, and let it charge as if by magic, is the goal of Freepower technology. Designed to create charging surfaces of “almost any size for almost any application,” its creators highlight that current wireless chargers offer an “inconsistent and uncomfortable” experience: they generally have a single charging coil in the center and if a device is not precisely aligned with the coil, it will not receive power.” Instead, FreePower has a set of multiple coils that supplies power to entire surfaces: “This not only means that devices can be placed anywhere and receive power, but users can also charge several at once.”

Other devices also awarded in the smart home category have been a plug-in smoke and noise detector, a smart mailbox and a mattress with 23 sensors that monitor in real time the position, body temperature and heart rate of the person sleeping in it. Its creators boast that it “warns the user of possible health problems before they realize it.” Other gadget awarded is a personal alarm which can be worn as a necklace or keychain. In the event of any danger, it allows you to quickly activate a loud 110-decibel siren and alert up to five designated contacts or emergency services.

Artificial intelligence to detect weapons

In the United States, more than 630 mass shootings occurred in 2023 – in which four or more people are injured or killed. according to the non-profit organization Gun Violence Archive. In this context, the CTA has awarded a Bosch system in the artificial intelligence category that uses artificial intelligence to detect weapons and prevent school shootings.

“When someone brandishing a weapon approaches the school, the system is designed to quickly alert staff who can check the weapon and take proactive measures,” its creators explain. The system is also designed to detect and classify gunshots while estimating the direction from which the sound originates. Systems that use artificial intelligence to transform texts into 3D videosfor draw and to create comics.

A huge helmet for therapeutic purposes

Virtual reality has been used for years in the treatment of pain and for therapeutic purposes. Damien Charitat, an employee at the startup Socialdream, believes that glasses equipped with this technology are sometimes not easy to use or comfortable for children and the elderly. His solution is a gigantic helmet that is quite striking. Inside, it has a large screen on which to project therapeutic videos to people who suffer, for example, from autism or Alzheimer's. “Unlike existing helmets, we project 360-degree images in a bubble at a sufficient distance from the eyes to avoid tiring them,” says Charitat.

Dreamsense, a mixed reality headset prototype to stimulate the memory of Alzheimers patients with immersive videos, was displayed during CES SocialDream

The CTA has also awarded a lipstick that aims to monitor humidity of the lips and diagnose possible conditions. It is advertised as “the world's first beauty technology that simultaneously offers makeup and personalized lip care. This provides immediate diagnosis and treatment within a single product.” The organization has also recognized the innovation of an artificial intelligence that supposedly read babies' emotionsother that detects heart disease, a wireless pacemaker, a device designed to reduce wrinkles or an application that monitors the composition body of cats.

An autonomous landing system

A system capable of landing an aircraft without the help of the pilot has been awarded in the vehicle technology and advanced mobility category. “Garmin Autoland takes full control of the flight to land the plane in the event of an emergency in which the pilot cannot fly,” say its creators. The system can be activated automatically or also if passengers press a button; It then determines the most optimal airport for landing, taking into account factors such as weather, fuel, runway surface and length, terrain and obstacles. This technology is available for the Beechcraft King Air 200 aircraft and will soon be available for the King Air 300: they are two turboprop models widely used as jets private or ambulance planes, since due to their size they can land on small and isolated airfields.

In this category, solutions for other vehicles have also been awarded. For example, software that uses artificial intelligence to autonomously pilot a boat and choose the best route, a sensor that monitors the condition of a car's tires to prevent accidents and a sensor system that promises to detect fatigue, dizziness or passengers' emotions.

Glasses that change the tint of the lenses

Dusk Rx They are prescription glasses that allow the wearer to change the tint of the lenses in real time. “It can be adjusted manually both in the frame and in the application,” its creators say. The user can also activate a feature that takes advantage of a sensor to automatically adjust the color of the lenses based on ambient light. Something that Ray-Ban Stories also do, the Meta and Ray-Ban glasses that allow you to take photos and play music. In this category of wearableshave also been awarded a ring that monitors health, a bionic hand prosthesis that predicts the user's movements either a smart safety helmet for industrial workers.

