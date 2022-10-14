Florentino Perez, Ancelotti and many champions at the premiere of “The Phenomenon” which tells the career of the Brazilian champion. In Italy it will arrive on November 2 on Dazn

From our correspondent Filippo Maria Ricci

A “phenomenal” gala evening. At the Cine Callao, in the square of the same name on Gran Vía, the heart of Madrid, Ronaldo presented “The Phenomenon”, the docufilm produced by DAZN arriving in the app in Italy on November 2nd. We have previewed it and it is really worth it.

So much Madrid – Tonight in Madrid a lot of people waiting for the Phenomenon, and some illustrious friends. Florentino Pérez, who took him from Inter to his Madrid Galactico, Carlo Ancelotti, who coached him for a few months, the young Brazilians of current Madrid, Vinicius, Rodrigo and Militao. Former opponents like David Villa, former teammates like Guti and Julio Baptista.

Clasico – See also Luis Díaz did his thing: Klopp's striking reaction after his two goals Ronaldo answered a few questions, and there was talk of the Clásico scheduled for Sunday at the Bernabeu. “Real Madrid are favorites, because he has the advantage of playing at home. And I think Benzema can be decisive because he has more motivation, the next day he will receive the Ballon d’Or.”

Documentary – “Making this documentary was an emotional and cathartic experience – said Ronaldo -. It is a true portrait of my life. It comes from the heart, everything is on the table without hiding anything. Tracing my career, including the best moments and tougher times, it was incredible. I hope fans enjoy this film as much as I loved making it. ” The film focuses mainly on the 4 years between 1998 and 2002: the drama of the final lost in Paris with France after the collapse suffered in the afternoon, the summer of the final won in Yokohama with Germany, 2-0 with two goals by Ronaldo. In between, the two terrible knee injuries. With the American doctor who tells him that he can be considered lucky if he can walk again. See also Nairo Quintana consolidates himself in the 'top 10' of the Tour de France general

Testimonials – In the docufilm there are unpublished interviews with Roberto Carlos, Zinedine Zidane, Diego Simeone, Paolo Maldini, Christian Vieri and Romario, among others. And then Ronaldo’s parents, ex-wife Milene and many others. And of course he, the Phenomenon. Also exceptional in the story.

