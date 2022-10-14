The IMF predicted a decline in the GDP of a number of European countries with the cessation of Russian gas supplies

Director of the European Department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Alfred Kammer predicted the consequences of a complete cessation of Russian gas supplies to Europe. In his opinion, this will lead to a reduction in the GDP of a number of European countries to three percent and another jump in inflation. TASS.

“Under the current conditions, European authorities are facing serious compromises and difficult policy choices. They need to bring inflation down while helping vulnerable households and economically resilient companies cope with the energy crisis,” said Kammer.

He added that compared to 2021, Russian gas supplies to Europe have fallen by more than 80 percent, which has triggered a sharp rise in energy prices, higher costs for companies and a cost-of-living crisis.

The director of the department pointed out that it is not only about the problems of the upcoming winter, but also about energy security issues in 2023, when it becomes necessary to replenish gas storage facilities.

Earlier, IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourins said that the winter of 2023 for Europe could be worse than the winter of 2022. According to him, the winter period this year will be difficult due to the energy crisis.