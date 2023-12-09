Ali Maali (Dubai)

Although Shabab Al-Ahly is at the top of the second group, in the West Asia “Gulf Region” Basketball League, and has 4 points, equally with Manama of Bahrain, the performance of “Al-Fursan”, in the last match that witnessed its victory over Kazma of Kuwait 85-80, was not convincing. American Nicholas Minerath, the team’s player, sent a “message of reproach” to his teammates and said: Our problem is not the strength of the match or the competitors, but rather the lack of focus on the players at times.

The “Knights” achieved a large difference of “30 points” in the second quarter, and a state of lack of concentration began, and the difference gradually decreased until it reached 3 points “83-80”, 32.9 seconds before the end of the match.

Nicholas, who finished the game with 19 points and 8 rebounds, said: Our problem at the moment is that when we advance, we play on the result, not the game.

Shabab Al-Ahly will play the next match with Al-Manama on December 18 in Dubai, and the confrontation is decisive, because the winner is at the top of the group, and therefore we need the team to regain its usual focus in order to emerge from the expected match with victory and come out on top.