The letter could contain the reasons for Rossella Cominotti’s femicide: what has emerged so far

“We were tired of living“: these are the words pronounced by Alfredo Zenucchi in front of the investigators, after the arrest which saw him accused of the voluntary murder of Rossella Cominotti. In the room where they were staying, syringes used for narcotics were found. The man allegedly watched over his wife for 36 hours before leaving the hotel.

Another terrible crime took place in recent days in Italy. Alfredo Zenucchia 57-year-old from Bonemerse, in the province of Cremona, killed his wife, 53-year-old Rossella Cominotti, with a barber’s razor.

The two, owners of a newsstand, had left 12 days earlier without notifying anyone. Some family members, worried, had issued a letter appeal on social media.

On 8 December the tragic discovery of Rossella’s lifeless body in the room of the Antica Locanda Luigina hotel in Mattarana of Carrodanonear La Spezia.

After killing his wife, Alfredo, it emerges in the last hours, would have watched over his body for 36 hours, two nights and a day. On Friday morning he then got into his car and drove away.

Five hours later the local Carabinieri tracked him down and arrested.

What emerged about Rossella Cominotti’s crime

When questioned in the barracks, Alfredo Zenucchi immediately confessed what he had done, explaining that his and his wife’s intentions were to end it together. “We were tired of living“, the man would have said.

He, he declared, had moved away to looking for a place to take his own life and that he couldn’t find the courage.

Details have emerged from the investigations which greatly complicate the situation and make it a real one yellow.

First of all, a letter was found in the hotel room, which theoretically stated the reasons for the gesture. The Republic reported some passages of the writing:

“It would be nice to make others remember our love… in this way it will last forever… but say we died with car exhaust“. OR Still “I also cut my wrists, but I couldn’t stop it“.

Furthermore, it appears that in the days preceding Rossella’s death, the two purchased some syringes in a pharmacy. Syringes found in the room and used, according to what we learn, for heroin use.

These and other points that are not yet very clear will be analyzed by the investigators in the next days.