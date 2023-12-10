The Amazon offers today allow us to buy Monopoly Flip Edition: Fortnite, a perfect Christmas gift for Fortnite fans. The reported discount is 39% off the MSRP and 6% off the recent lowest price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price is €34.99, while the lowest recent price was €22.95. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon. By ordering now, Amazon ensures delivery before Christmas.

Monopoly Flip Edition: Fortnite is a special Fortnite-themed version of Monopoly in which the aim is not to possess more than your opponents but to survive as long as possible. The board is dynamic and there are eight island tiles that can be flipped to change locations on the route. Obviously everything is made based on famous places and objects from the Battle Royale.