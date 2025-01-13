The leader of the La Clásica supporters club and one of the well-known leaders of the Santiago Bernabéu cheering crowd, Carlos Larawas sentenced this Monday for a crime of assault and injuries committed on the outskirts of the white fiefdom before a match.

The events occurred on September 12, 2021before the opening whistle of the Real Madrid – Celta de Vigo league match, when Lara hit a Real Madrid fan until he suffered serious bruises.

After the facts were reported, the Prosecutor’s Office requested a sentence of one and a half years in prison, a punishment that has been reduced by the judge in charge of the case to the payment of compensation, a fine and the payment of the costs of the process.

According to the digital newspaper Relief, The accused would have acknowledged the facts in the trial held this Monday, which expedited the judge’s resolutionwho did not hear the complainant’s statement.

Beyond the intervention of ordinary justice, the reaction of the club is now awaited with a fan whom it already proposed expelling from the stadium a few months ago without actually carrying out the decision. As far as is known, Carlos Lara was arrested in the last derby for a confrontation with Ultra Sur and Antiviolencia has requested information from the club about its possible relationship with the radical group in the past with a view to requesting a sanction.