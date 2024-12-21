In a context of the current housing crisis in Spain, the fear that our house could be squatted is present among many owners, private citizens who are unaware what to do and what not in these cases. First of all, we must bear in mind that if the home that has been squatted is our habitual residence or second residence, that squat would be considered a breaking and enteringa crime punishable by between 2 and 5 years in prison.

Lawyer Andrés Millán, known on social networks as Lawtipshas published a video in which he points out “six tips that squatters don’t want you to know“, that is, a series of tricks to ensure that the eviction of these people from our home is carried out as quickly as possible.

The first of these recommendations is to have “always on hand copy of deeds, receipts…Proof that you live in that house and that they are not visible to the squatters,” since “if they enter, then they can use it against you, because they will know your information to set up a false contract.”

Prevention, through a good lock that prevents entry, is another of the tips that this lawyer points out. “Mount an anti-squatter door or an anti-squatter lock is the key,” he points out.

And it doesn’t just stop at the doors, since you also have to pay attention to the windows. “Whenever you get lost, closed.”

On the other hand, it also recommends having “an alarm connected to the Policebecause if they act quickly and catch them when they have just entered, there are recordings, etc., it is resolved immediately.”

The neighbors They are another fundamental pillar to prevent the unwanted entry of squatters. “Always have someone you trust tell you if they hear noises. Do the same with them,” says this expert.

Likewise, in the event that the home has already been squatted and action could not have been taken immediately, this content creator recommends notify an “unemployment company” to do things right, entry control, legally.” In any case, it is always better to resort to the civil route rather than criminal proceedings, “since it is much faster and cheaper,” he concludes.