Cameron Diaz she became a mother again. The beautiful American actress recently celebrated her 51st birthday by giving birth to her second son Cardinal Madden. A few hours after the birth of the little one, her parents have already expressed their opinion regarding the protection of her privacy.

Let's find out together what the words of the famous actress and her husband were in order to commemorate such a splendid event as the birth of a child.

Cameron Diaz becomes a mother again: Cardinal Madden is born

In an unexpected and completely sudden way, Cameron Diaz he made an announcement that made all his followers happy. The beautiful blonde actress who became famous for films such as “There's Something About Mary” And “The Mask” has in fact announced that she has become again mother at 51 years old.

Her husband experienced this great emotion with her Benji Madden. The small Cardinal Madden was born a few hours ago. There is not much news regarding the actress's pregnancy either, as she has tried to appear as little as possible in public. We are fortunate and excited to announce the birth of our son Cardinal Madden. We are all so happy that you are here. We feel lucky and very grateful.

Cameron Diaz talks about protecting the privacy of the unborn child

In the same post Cameron Diaz decided to publish not only the announcement of the birth of her son, but also what she intends to do to protect her and privacy. L'actress he has in fact communicated that for his safety he will not post any photos of the little one, but that he is still really very beautiful.

Obviously there were many good wishes received by the couple. This is the second child for the two, as on 30 December 2019 the two became parents of their first daughter or Raddix Madden.

In that case the child was born from mother surrogate, but this does not mean that the blood bond is less than what parents usually feel towards their children. Cameron Diaz certainly discovered the joys of motherhood very late, but today she is certainly a happy mother who is satisfied with life.