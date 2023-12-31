We are so used to the things around us that we rarely give ourselves the opportunity to reflect on how some of the most everyday items work, e.g. the toilets. This essential object in our homes has differences depending on the country where it is located, This was noted by a Latino through TikTok.

From your social network account, the user @soynachozeta shared that hates America's toilets. In the video you can see the Latino next to you and begin to explain what difference he found between those from the North American union compared to those from Europe or Latin countries like Argentina. “There is something about the toilets that caught my attention, basically it is that these toilets have a lot of water, the water level compared to a toilet in Europe, Argentina or South America is very high,” he explained.

But what is the reason? According to the content creator on TikTok, this is because they have a different system. While in Europe or South America when the lever is pulled the water goes down and throws everything out of the tank, In the US they use a suction system that needs a lot more water to work.

People might consider that the tiktoker's annoyance is due to the amount of water that is wasted and therefore the conservation of natural resources. However, he himself explained why he hates toilets in the United States, as he wrote in his video: “I don't want to go into too much detail, but you can imagine what happens when the water is high and you sit there, it's That's why these toilets need a lot, a lot of water.

How does the toilet suction system work in the United States?

For those who believe that there is greater waste when flushing the toilet in the North American country, it is important to note that it is simply a different flushing system, but the amount of water is similar.

It is worth noting that The suction system is not exclusive to the United States and can be found in bathrooms in different placesfor example, are common in shopping centers in various countries, where they do not usually have a water box for storage.