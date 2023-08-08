Tuesday, August 8, 2023, 2:13 p.m.



| Updated 18:24h.

The heat and lack of hydration have ended up taking their toll on some of the city’s monumental trees. This Tuesday a branch of one of the huge ficuses in the Floridablanca garden has broken off. The fallen branch can weigh several hundred kilos, a circumstance that would have implied a manifest danger had it not been for the fact that this green area is closed both due to episodes of strong heat and due to the development of mobility works in the area, according to sources. of the townhall. Therefore, there was no personal injury to be regretted.

The municipal Parks and Gardens Service assures that it will be extremely vigilant over the next few days, as it has been doing during the summer, since the situation of these unique specimens has been monitored, even with X-rays, given the incidence of high temperatures that is supporting the city. In fact, it is the second such episode in recent weeks.