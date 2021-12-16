THE TRUTH Murcia Thursday 16 December 2021, 12:36



The Court of Instruction number 3 of Orihuela cites a dozen senior officials and former senior officials of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) to testify as investigated for an alleged environmental crime, as confirmed by judicial sources. These statements, which will begin next March, respond to a complaint filed by the Water Court of Azud de Alfeitamí and the Private Court of Aguas de Orihuela.

The complaint was filed after the DANA of 2019, which hit the Region, Murcia and the nearby province of Alicante with special virulence. In it they are accused of supposedly abandoning the maintenance of the Segura riverbed. Among those investigated is the current president of the entity, Mario Urrea, and his predecessor, Miguel Ángel Ródenas.

The investigation focuses on the maintenance activities that the entity carried out in the riverbed between 2016 and 2019. The summons as investigated of these dozen high and exalted positions of the CHS occurs at the request of the Prosecutor’s Office , as the sources specified.