The franchise known as Ringu in Japan inspires the new chapter that multiplayer will have.

Dead by daylight is one of those games that surprises us from time to time by the amount of time it has been in good shape, with a good player base behind it (expanded even with recent promotions) and a good handful of updates that bring new content to the game of periodically.

Precisely the latter is what concerns us, since the responsible team has shared a new teaser trailer that you can see on these lines. It announces a collaboration with Ringu, the Japanese saga known as The Ring in the West thanks to its adaptation to the big screen in 2001.

The new chapter will arrive in March 2022, so there is still time to find out more details. What we do know is that it will be inspired by Koji Suzuki’s 1991 novel and its 1998 film adaptation, so we can expect a new killer (Sadako?) And, surely, both a survivor and a map based on the franchise.

We will include one of our charactersReiko Imayasu, from the publishing house that publishes Ringu“We are very excited about the collaboration with Behavior Interactive and the Dead by Daylight team. We will bring in one of our most disturbing characters to spread terror, rivaling all the great predecessors, “said Reiko Imayasu, Producer at Kadokawa Corporation, Ringu’s publisher.

Dead by Daylight already has numerous collaborations of horror franchises from around the world, whether they be movies or video games. One of the most prominent is Resident Evil, with a special chapter this past summer. Additionally, he recently hosted popular Hellraiser villain Pinhead, who joins an ever-expanding and iconic roster.

