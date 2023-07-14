Friday, July 14, 2023, 4:26 p.m.



An editor of La Voz de Galicia has been attacked by a man who, knife in hand, entered the newspaper’s office in Pontevedra this morning and wounded him. The news was given by the injured journalist’s own colleagues on their social networks, where they have also indicated that the attacker is the same person who broke Mariano Rajoy’s glasses in 2015, during a visit to the city of Lérez.

According to the first information, the wounded man is being treated at the city hospital, although he is out of danger. He has cuts on his hand and on his chest after managing to get away from the attack. At the moment, more details of the violent attack are unknown, which put the entire editorial staff of the Galician newspaper on alert.

Precisely, just two days ago this 25-year-old had been convicted of another assault, this time in Orense. The defendant accepted the facts and reached an agreement with the parties, who took into account the extenuating factor of mental disturbance.