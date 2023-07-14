YouTube channel of Gundam.info makes another animated production from the universe of. available free of charge and for a limited time Mobile Suit Gundam. This time it’s up to the first season of Mobile Suit Gundam: IRON-BLOODED ORPHANSconsisting of 25 episodes.

This first part of the anime set in the calendar Post Disaster is available for viewing with voice acting Japanese or English. In the first case, subtitles in Italian are also available.

We remind you that the entire TV series of IRON-BLOODED ORPHANS is also available to watch on Netflix and Crunchyroll with subtitles in our language.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

Source: Gundam.info