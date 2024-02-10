Washington (Union)

US President Joe Biden will host a bilateral summit with Jordanian King Abdullah II at the White House tomorrow.

King Abdullah II is on a tour that includes the United States, Canada, France, and Germany. With the aim of mobilizing international support for a ceasefire in Gaza, protecting civilians, providing humanitarian aid to the Strip on a permanent and sufficient basis, and emphasizing the importance of finding a political horizon that leads to a comprehensive settlement that ends the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, as confirmed by the Jordanian News Agency, Petra.

The Jordanian King stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the protection of civilians, and the uninterrupted delivery of relief and medical aid. He stressed Jordan's complete rejection of the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank, and the necessity of continuing to address the international community to put pressure on enabling Gazans to return to their homes.

He also stressed the Kingdom's rejection of attempts to separate Gaza and the West Bank, as they are an extension of the one Palestinian state. The Jordanian King stressed the need to unify regional positions to push towards a real political horizon that leads to a two-state solution, which guarantees the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state along the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Meanwhile, yesterday, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs warned of the danger of the Israeli army carrying out a military operation in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, which houses a large number of Palestinians who were displaced there as a safe haven from the ongoing Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip.

The official spokesman for the Jordanian Foreign Ministry, Sufyan Al-Qudah, renewed the Kingdom’s absolute rejection of displacing Palestinians inside or outside their land, stressing the necessity of ending the war on the Gaza Strip and reaching an immediate ceasefire that guarantees the protection of civilians, their return to their places of residence, and the arrival of aid to all parts of the Gaza Strip.

The judges also called on the international community to assume its responsibilities and take immediate and effective action to prevent Israel from continuing its war, which is causing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, stressing the need for the UN Security Council to assume its responsibilities without delay to prevent dangerous deterioration and impose an immediate ceasefire.