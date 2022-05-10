This Monday afternoon the banking institution BBVA unleashed a controversy on social networks, as the version began to circulate that the company had given away money to its customers. Although this situation did occur in the accounts of some users, this was not a gift, since it was “a human error”.

Through a statement via social networks, the BBVA company apologized for the confusion it caused that hundreds of users have received an unknown credit balance in their accounts.

Likewise, he explained that this balance was reflected in the accounts due to purchase operations carried out by the same clients with their debit cards. “they were not charged to the respective accounts and were not released, so they are reflected as available balance“.

BBVA apologized for the incident

This situation caused a furor in social networks because some users believed they had been the lucky ones to have received “free” money. Many Internet users mentioned that a higher balance appeared in their accounts, in figures ranging from 1,000 to 10,000 pesos.

However, the joy of the users lasted only a few moments, because after learning of the problem, BBVA revealed that this had been caused by human error and that it would be solved in the next few hours.

“This situation will be normalized in the course of the next few hours. The banking institution offers customers who find themselves in this situation a sincere apology for the confusion that may be generated with their account balances”BBVA Mexico wrote on social networks.