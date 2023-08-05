Saturday, August 5, 2023, 3:04 p.m.



| Updated 7:44 p.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Lorca’s Puntas de Calnegre beach hosted a protest this Saturday against the demolition of homes due to the application of the Coastal Law. ‘No to demolitions’ was the motto seconded by more than a hundred people, within a national call by the association of those affected, Somos Mediterrania.

As explained by sources from the citizen platform Conservemos Puntas de Calnegre, the law “attempts against such fundamental principles as private property and the right to housing”, something “that in a State of law should not be consented to”.

There are 54 families that are covered by the regulations. The demarcation of the maritime-land public domain dates back to 1977 and was ratified in 2005. Now, the planned demolition can entail a cost of 70,000 euros per construction.

Demonstrators, in a protest this Saturday in Los Nietos.



FV







Mazarrón and Cabo de Palos



This Saturday there were similar protests by dozens of those affected in Mazarrón, Cabo de Palos and Los Nietos. In all cases they demand solutions from the Ministry for the Ecological Transition, so as not to lose their homes.