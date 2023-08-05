Yerry Mina already has a new team, in Italy they await him with open arms

Yerry Mina is a new player Fiorentina from Italy and after several months without a team after the departure of Evertonthe defender has a new opportunity to show that he has the talent.

“Fiorentina announces that it has registered the player Yerry Fernando Mina González. Mina, born in Guachene (Colombia) On September 23, 1994, he wore the shirts of Barcelona and Everton in Europe, a club with which he played 86 games in the Premier League, scoring 7 goals”, said the club. (James Rodríguez begins his social life in Sao Paulo and with celebrities) (Linda Caicedo, among the top 5 stars of the first phase of the World Cup)

And he added: “The new footballer from Viola has also worn the Colombian team’s jersey on 40 occasions.”

Mina, a few days ago, had reached an agreement with Fiorentina, but she still had to pass the medical exams and sign her contract, which happened in the last few hours.

It will be the first time that Yerry Mina plays in Italian Serie A, being his third club in Europe after his steps through Barcelona and Everton.

