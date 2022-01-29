Renate wants to be close to her parents as they grow old and flawed. Her father Gerard (80) has mild dementia, her mother Angelika (78) struggles with hip problems. ,,It just doesn’t work in France anymore”, she sighs. “They live in a very illogically arranged house: the bathroom is on the ground floor, the kitchen and living room on the first floor and they sleep on the second floor. I’m terrified that they fall down the stairs one day. You don’t just go there for a while: Bellac is about 850 kilometers from here.”