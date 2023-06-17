New technologies, new problems. For the second time this season, a free practice session was red-flagged with no apparent emergency situation on the track. Yesterday’s FP1 session lasted just a few minutes before the cameras caught Pierre Gasly stopped on the side of the track. The interruption with the red flag was initially displayed to recover the French rider’s Alpine, but in reality the stoppage lasted until the end of the scheduled sixty minutes.

The session was blown up by a fiber optic connection from the circuit’s service camera system, which turned out to be faulty. The images were out of sync, making real-time tracking of the track problematic.

The search for the fault continued even beyond the end of the FP1 session, causing considerable alarm to the Liberty Media staff, who offered the possibility of using the images from all the television cameras placed on the circuit as a backup solution. The fault was then identified in an optical connection, and once replaced, the system started working normally again.

Also in the last Australian Grand Prix, five minutes into the FP1 session, a red flag appeared which interrupted the session without any accidents or single-seater failures on the track.

Hamilton smiles with Wolff and D’Ambrosio after the best time in free practice Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

In that case, the reason had been a problem with a server that had deactivated all the GPS data, leaving the race direction and the teams themselves in the dark as to the position of the cars on the track. On that occasion even some insiders had been amazed by the decision of the race direction, but the effects of the absence of satellite data had been visible after a few seconds, with a risk of collision between three single-seaters due to the impossibility of the track engineers to warn the respective drivers of the arrival of a car behind them.

The GPS system, as well as the internal camera circuit, are part of the safety systems that have become indispensable to allow Formula 1 single-seaters to take to the track. In the first case, the position detected in real time by the satellite took on the function of the rear view mirrors.

Although the FIA ​​has decided to enlarge the minimum dimensions, the drivers are aware that the viewing angle offered by the mirrors does not cover the entire width of the track and, above all, does not allow you to see a single-seater coming up behind you at high speed.

The engineers made up for this problem by warning their drivers in good time about the traffic on the track, instructions that have become essential for being able to ride on the track, especially in practice, when there are cars speeding along the track and others proceeding more slowly.

In the case of service cameras, they are a fundamental tool for race management as they allow the track to be monitored with fixed shots that cover the entire extent of the track, and are followed in real time by FIA personnel.

In Montreal there have already been accidents linked to the presence of marmots on the edges of the track (in 2007 Anthony Davidson lost third place by running over one) but in general these shots serve to warn the teams in good time of any kind of unforeseen event that could I risk safety on the track.

It should come as no surprise if in the absence of these safety devices the only way forward for the race direction is the red flag, for ten minutes like in Melbourne or for the entire FP1 session as happened yesterday. These are services that are an integral part of the safety measures introduced over the years by the FIA, and in the absence of which track activity is not authorised.