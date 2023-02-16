Ahmed Shaaban (Cairo, Aden)

The Yemeni Minister of Information, Muammar Al-Eryani, warned of a health catastrophe that threatens the safety and lives of millions of children in areas under the control of the “Houthi” militia, referring to the militia’s prevention of children’s vaccination programmes.

Al-Eryani said, “The terrorist Houthi militia continues to organize systematic campaigns to distort children’s vaccination programs, and to prevent the implementation of comprehensive vaccination campaigns in the hijacked capital, Sana’a, and the rest of the areas under its control, which threatens the emergence and spread of a number of deadly epidemic diseases, which Yemen had announced.” devoid of it.”

Al-Eryani pointed out that medical reports coming from areas controlled by the “Houthi” militia confirm the emergence of hundreds of cases of “polio” in the governorates of Saada and Sana’a, after Yemen was declared free of it in 2009, and recently 7 deaths and 44 confirmed cases of “measles” were recorded. German” in the isolation of “Hajar” in Al-Mahabsheh District, Hajjah Governorate.

Al-Eryani called on the international community, the United Nations and the World Health Organization to shed light on this heinous crime that affects the safety and lives of millions of children, and to put real pressure on the Houthi militia to force it to stop the restrictions it imposes on field vaccination campaigns, and to ensure that all children receive it without restriction. or condition.

For his part, Fahmy Al-Zubairi, Director of the Human Rights Office in the capital, Sanaa, confirmed to Al-Ittihad that the numerous and numerous crimes of the “Houthi” require the international community and active organizations to move and stop these practices and violations against innocent people and civilians, and to quickly investigate them, punish those involved in these crimes, and include Militias are on the lists of terrorism to limit their activities against the Yemeni people.

Al-Zubairi explained that the militias continue their violations against the people of Yemen, including killing, torturing, destroying homes, and looting money and property, explaining to Al-Ittihad that the continuation of Houthi violations, nine years after their coup against legitimacy and control of the country’s capabilities and terrorism, is an attempt to subjugate and humiliate the masses.

In addition, the Undersecretary of the Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights, Nabil Abdel Hafeez, indicated that the ministry continues to monitor and document the crimes committed by the terrorist “Al-Houthi” group in Yemen.

Abdul Hafeez called on the international community to classify the Houthi group as a terrorist group, and to create a process of political, economic and military pressure to subject the militias to the paths of armistice, peace and stability.